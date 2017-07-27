Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Kellie & Sarah Evans

They’ll never agree about who “winked” first, but their first e-mails sent through Match.com — which they refer to as the “mini People’s Choice Awards” — led to their last first date. The messages they began exchanging are now referred to as chapters in their love story. Cue the “awwww.”

Sarah was just trying to figure out how to be a single mom to her son, Gavin, when she and Kellie started chatting. “The bar and club scene was just not me. I’m not the kind to just go up to someone and start a conversation,” she says. “I couldn’t believe [Kellie] started a conversation with me. I mean, have you seen her? I definitely freaked out a little.”

When Kellie decided to propose, she knew she wanted Gavin to be a part of it and wanted to capture it on film. She set up a family portrait session and told her photographer about her plan. She also decided to secretly invite a videographer.

Kellie proposed on her late mother’s birthday, which was a special date for both women. “I believe my mom had a hand in bringing Sarah to me,” says Kellie.

The two had moved to Indiana, but planned on getting married back in Florida, so a destination wedding it was. “One of the most important vendors to me was our photographer, Jennifer Hopkins. They needed to be able to capture the true chaos and love of our little family perfectly,” Sarah says. Their venue was also important, and they chose the ballroom at Dubsdread for the historic elegance.

Their wedding day started early, since they had a brunch wedding.

“[Sarah] absolutely blew me away,” Kellie says. They both recalled the moment Sarah walked down the aisle as another incredibly special sequence. “As soon as I saw Sarah turn the corner, I was so overcome with emotion knowing this amazing woman was about to be my wife. It was also very special when her father hugged me as he gave Sarah away; I have tremendous respect for him and I am grateful for how welcoming he has been to me since day one,” says Kellie.

“Seeing all the people we love in one place to celebrate with us was a humbling feeling,” says Sarah. “It made my heart soar.” Kellie and Sarah both love brunch and decided to make that the centerpiece of their wedding — literally! Their centerpieces were made of donuts.

“My ‘something borrowed’ was my mother-in-law’s engagement ring. It was a sweet and thoughtful touch that I never saw coming,” says Sarah. The couple created a memory table for Kellie’s mother at the reception. Kellie wears her mother’s wedding band in memory of her.

The women feel there is a deeper commitment once you say “I do,” and the gravity of the deed isn’t lost on them. “To know we are legally recognized as a married couple is something I never thought I’d be able to experience,” says Kellie. Sarah agrees, “I have a strong sense of pride when I get to say, “this is my wife.”

ENGAGEMENT DATE: July 23, 2015

WEDDING DATE: April 9, 2017

WEDDING VENUE & CATERING: Historic Dubsdread Ballroom (Orlando, FL)

WEDDING FLOWERS: Pixies & Petals (Jennie Maretti)

WEDDING COLORS: Navy, Coral & Grey

WEDDING SONG: “I’ll Always Be Right There” by Bryan Adams

WEDDING DJ: Brian Scott – Weddings Only DJ

CAKE BAKERY: Florida Sweets & Co.

WEDDING THEME: Sunday Brunch

WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER/VIDEOGRAPHER: Jenn Hopkins Photography