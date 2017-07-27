Watch: James Corden bashes Trump’s trans military ban in song

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 27, 2017
Comments: 1

James Corden slammed President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban in a musical parody of “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole on the “Late Late Show” Wednesday night.

Corden wears a top hat, suit and bow tie as he breaks into his musical skit, “L-G-B-T,” with his backup dancers.

“L, he doesn’t care for lesbians/G, he thinks two men should just be friends/B, to his dumb knowledge is just a phase in college/T, he finds confusing, so the Army’s now refusing/Trans women who only want to serve/Trans men who want rights we all deserve/POTUS thinks it’s unsavory/Patriots who know real bravery,” Corden sings. “Trump’s got hate for me and you.”

The performance ends with Corden and his backup dancers waving rainbow flags.

Watch below.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Both sides of the debate speak out following transgender bathroom decision
Chelsea Manning ‘glad to be alive’ following suicide attempt
Openly gay Santa Fe mayor draws criticism for “I Am Cait” appearance
  • Scottie Campbell

    So brilliant!