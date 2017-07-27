Central Florida’s Hope & Help to relocate, launch new website

Hope & Help announced the grand opening of a new location, along with the launch of their new website, both occurring Aug. 1, less than two months before the annual Headdress Ball.

The beloved non-profit organization, which opened in 1988, will be located at 707 Mendham Blvd in Orlando as it continues as Central Florida’s oldest and largest HIV/AIDS testing, education and care center.

Hope & Help will continue to offer the same resources at the new location such as sex education, peer support groups and testing for HIV, Hepatitis C and syphilis.

Hope & Help serves over 1,500 clients across Orange, Osceola, Lake and Seminole Counties. Annually they distribute more than 75,000 condoms and have administered over 5,000 HIV tests.

Hope & Help runs on the financial support of grants, sponsorships and donations from the community.

The Headdress Ball: Imaginarium will be held at the Marriot World Center on Saturday, September 23. Entertainment will be provided by America’s Got Talent’s master illusionist Drew Thomas, as well as Orlando’s own Blue Star and Michael Wanzie. Local dancers, singers and acrobats are set to perform as well.

Sponsorships and tickets are on sale now at HeaddressBallOrlando.org.