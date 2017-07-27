Celebrities react to Trump’s transgender military ban

While President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce a ban against transgender people in the U.S. military on Wednesday, he wasn’t the only one who decided to use Twitter to get a message across.

Celebrities tweeted their criticism and disapproval of the ban in a flurry of messages across social media.

Trump is banning all transgenders from the military. To those who believed Trump would be a friend to LGBTs, time to admit you were conned. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Trolling at its finest from a man who’s never served & shown up the way trans servicefolk have & are https://t.co/r8f6vW2N4J — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

As trans women and men We have never asked for anything other than to live our life as our authentic self this hate has to stop! — candis cayne (@candiscayne) July 26, 2017

Are you TRYING to be an asshole? https://t.co/QW9axAScmO — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 26, 2017

We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017

My fellow trans Americans despite what some may say your existence is valuable. Your lives, safety, & service matter. #TransIsBeautiful — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 26, 2017

I just want to tell the transgender community that I love you and you ARE supported no matter what. #ProtectTransTroops — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 26, 2017

Hey Ivanka, James here. Hope all is good, quick question, can you… Erm… Call your dad and have a talk. X https://t.co/yiiL89J3Ap — James Corden (@JKCorden) July 26, 2017

I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can’t let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017

I’m starting to think they don’t know what these letters actually stand for. https://t.co/ieznVV5Gio — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2017

The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

ALL those who defend our right to live freely should be able to serve freely! There are THOUSANDS currently serving! #ProtectTransTroops — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 26, 2017

Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 26, 2017

I hope deep down Trump voters realize the increasing amount of psychological & perhaps even physical damage they’ve done to fellow Americans — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 26, 2017

These excuses for the military trans ban are B.S. trans people are not a “disruption” we are human have the same value as everyone else. — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) July 26, 2017