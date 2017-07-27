Celebrities react to Trump’s transgender military ban

While President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce a ban against transgender people in the U.S. military on Wednesday, he wasn’t the only one who decided to use Twitter to get a message across.
Celebrities tweeted their criticism and disapproval of the ban in a flurry of messages across social media.
Trump is banning all transgenders from the military. To those who believed Trump would be a friend to LGBTs, time to admit you were conned.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017
Trolling at its finest from a man who’s never served & shown up the way trans servicefolk have & are https://t.co/r8f6vW2N4J
— Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017
As trans women and men We have never asked for anything other than to live our life as our authentic self this hate has to stop!
— candis cayne (@candiscayne) July 26, 2017
Are you TRYING to be an asshole? https://t.co/QW9axAScmO
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 26, 2017
We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017
My fellow trans Americans despite what some may say your existence is valuable. Your lives, safety, & service matter. #TransIsBeautiful
— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 26, 2017
I just want to tell the transgender community that I love you and you ARE supported no matter what. #ProtectTransTroops
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 26, 2017
Hey Ivanka, James here. Hope all is good, quick question, can you… Erm… Call your dad and have a talk. X https://t.co/yiiL89J3Ap
— James Corden (@JKCorden) July 26, 2017
I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can’t let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP
— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017
I’m starting to think they don’t know what these letters actually stand for. https://t.co/ieznVV5Gio
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2017
The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS
— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017
ALL those who defend our right to live freely should be able to serve freely! There are THOUSANDS currently serving! #ProtectTransTroops
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 26, 2017
Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve!
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 26, 2017
#ProtectTransTroops #ProtectTransTroops #ProtectTransTroops #ProtectTransTroops #ProtectTransTroops #ProtectTransTroops !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) July 26, 2017
I hope deep down Trump voters realize the increasing amount of psychological & perhaps even physical damage they’ve done to fellow Americans
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 26, 2017
These excuses for the military trans ban are B.S. trans people are not a “disruption” we are human have the same value as everyone else.
— Peppermint (@Peppermint247) July 26, 2017
From a report commissioned by the pentagon last year. Let’s not tolerate blatant transphobia under the guise of some huge ‘financial burden’ pic.twitter.com/1wz1bvaB0O
— troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 26, 2017
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 26, 2017