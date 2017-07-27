Advocates protest transgender military ban outside White House

By : MICHAEL K. LAVERS of the Washington Blade, courtesy of the National LGBT Media Association
July 27, 2017
More than 100 people gathered outside the White House on Wednesday to protest President Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.

Several trans servicemembers spoke alongside American Military Partner Association President Ashley Broadway-Mack and Diego Sánchez, a trans man who is PFLAG’s director of advocacy, policy and partnerships. Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, a trans woman who is one of former President Obama’s LGBT liaisons, is among those who attended the protest.

Trump’s announcement sparked widespread outrage among LGBT rights advocates across the country.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) described the ban as a “cruel and arbitrary decision” when she spoke at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Florida Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who has a trans son, are among the Republicans who also criticized Trump.

Charger Stone holds a sign outside the White House on July 26, 2017, during a protest against President Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from the U.S. military. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Diego Sánchez of PFLAG speaks outside the White House on July 26, 2017. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Advocates standing outside the White House on July 26, 2017, hold signs against President Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from the U.S. military. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

