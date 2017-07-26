Trump tweets ban on transgender individuals in U.S. military

By : Jeremy Williams
July 26, 2017
Comments: 2

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter July 26 that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the United States military.

In a string of tweets, Trump stated that he consulted with generals and military experts and that “our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

This is a breaking story and we will continue to update it.

Jeremy Williams

  • Charlotte

    Well, here we go with Trump hypocrisy for the LGBTQ family.

    President Donald Trump announced Wednesday (July 26, 2017) that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving “in any capacity” in the US armed forces.

    And here’s what he said in 2016:

    Trump promised to fight for LGBT. Here’s what he’s done as President.
    Here’s what he tweeted on June 14, 2016 during the campaign:

    Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump

    Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.
    June 14, 2016 1:31pm EDT

    And here’s what President Trump has done since taking office:

    He withdrew Obama-era federal protections allowing transgender students in public schools to use bathrooms and facilities corresponding with their gender identity.

    His White House declined to recognize June as LGBT Pride Month — something Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama did (although George W. Bush didn’t)

    He said he plans to reinstate the U.S. military’s ban on transgender individuals serving “in any capacity” in the US armed forces.

    And looking at this photo from 2016 of a Rainbow flag Trump held, no self-respecting LGBTQ person would mistakenly write on the Rainbow flag upside down. We all know the red stripe is the top and the purple stripe is the bottom of the flag.
    Here’s Trump last year:

    Rainbow flag is upside down! Trump is just an egotistical, self-centered ass only looking for his personal gain. How soon will he come after marriage equality trying to dissolve or annul my marriage to my wife as well as thousands of other legally married gays and lesbians?
    I hope we don’t get to that point, but it seems that’s where all of this chipping away at what gains have been made to the LGBTQ community the past few years is going.
    I marched on Washington in the Gay & Lesbian March in the early 90’s and will do it again if I have to.

