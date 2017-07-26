‘My Friend Dahmer’ trailer gives first look at serial killer biopic

The first trailer for “My Friend Dahmer,” a biopic about the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has been released.

“My Friend Dahmer” follows a young Dahmer (Ross Lynch) during his high school years in the 1970s until he commits his first murder two weeks after high school graduation. The film is based on the graphic novel series by John “Derf” Backderf (Alex Wolff), a high school friend of Dahmer’s.

In the trailer, a doctor (Vincent Kartheiser) examines Dahmer and concludes nothing is wrong with him physically.

“You seem healthy to me,” the doctor says. “What about what’s on a patient’s mind?” Dahmer replies.

Dahmer would go on to rape and murder 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

“My Friend Dahmer” hits theaters later this year.