Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp reunite for gay ‘Star Trek’ storyline

“Rent” alums Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp will reunite on the small screen in a gay storyline for CBS All Access’ upcoming series, “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Rapp announced at San Diego Comic Con over the weekend that Cruz would join him as his love interest in the show.

“Wilson Cruz will be playing my love interest, my partner ― my man love ― and we’re both officers on the ship,” Rapp tells the crowd.

Rapp portrays gay starfleet officer Lt. Paul Stamets making him the first gay main character in a Star Trek TV series. Cruz will play medical officer, Dr. Hugh Culber.

Couldn't be more #PROUD to bring Dr. Culber to you. #SDDC2017 #LatinosInSpace #GaysInSpace 🖖🏽✊🏽❤️ A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) on Jul 22, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Rapp and Cruz originally portrayed Mark Cohen and Angel Dumott Schunard respectively in the musical, “Rent.” The actors reprised their roles in the 2005 film version.

Cruz is also known for his portrayal of gay character Rickie Vasquez on “My So Called Life.”

Watch the trailer below.