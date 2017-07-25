Frank Ocean gives surprise serenade to Brad Pitt at FYF Fest

By : Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 25, 2017
Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance during Frank Ocean’s set at FYF Fest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Ocean, 29, began singing a cover of “Close to You” by Stevie Wonder when Pitt appeared off stage holding a phone to his ear. It appears as if Ocean is singing to the 53-year-old actor who looks like he’s listening sadly. Then Ocean transitions into a cover of Jackson 5’s “Never Can Say Goodbye.”

Pitt is a self-proclaimed Ocean fan. In an interview with GQ, the actor shared that Ocean’s latest album “Blonde” helped him get through his split with Angelina Jolie.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean,” Pitt says. “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special.”

Watch the serenade below.

