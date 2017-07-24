Radio host blames Megyn Kelly’s ratings on gay, liberal men

Conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root believes the reason Megyn Kelly’s Sunday primetime newsmagazine show is taking a ratings nose dive is because liberal men are “all gay.”

Right Wing Watch reports that Root fired off that Kelly’s downfall on NBC is because she lost the Republican male audience from FOX News.

“She’s got great legs,” Root says. “She’s a hot babe and no one gives a crap about her. You know why? Because a hot babe on Fox News, Republican men loved her; take her off Fox News, now the whole world knows what she is. Republican men like me, I wouldn’t tune in. Screw Megyn Kelly.”

“Outside of Fox News, you have no support,” Root went on. “You had the hottest show in the country, my friend, and what did you do? You spit in our face. Now you’re done… we’re never going to give you the time of day, Megyn Kelly. Who’s left? Liberal women won’t like you because you’re coming from Fox News and liberal men, well, they’re all gay or they don’t appreciate pretty women.”

Root added that liberal men didn’t have their priorities straight when watching Kelly’s show. Instead of focusing on her looks they are “too busy worrying about the poor.”

“Real men like beautiful women,” Root continued. “Liberal men? You could walk into a room and they wouldn’t even notice. They’re too busy worrying about the poor. They don’t care about beautiful legs, they don’t care about your beautiful face and your blonde hair and your tight skirt. They don’t care.”

Listen to his rant below.