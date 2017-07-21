Congressional election in New Mexico set to be diverse race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The primary race for an open congressional seat in central New Mexico is set to become one of the most diverse in the country.

A Native American woman, an openly gay white male, a Hispanic former U.S. Attorney, a Sandia National Laboratories physicist and a conservative immigration lawyer are among the candidates seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Debra Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo, is hoping to become the nation’s first Native American congresswoman. Pat Davis, an Albuquerque city councilor, is vying to be the state’s first openly gay member of Congress. Both are Democrats.

Meanwhile, Republicans so far have two candidates, including lawyer Michael Hendricks. He grew up in Aguascalientes, Mexico where his parents worked as missionaries.

Republicans have not held the seat since 2009.