Atlanta United fan sparks outrage over Pulse comment days before first game

In the spirit of competitive sports, banter between rival teams is expected, but one Atlanta United fan is sparking outrage over a comment made on a Facebook post.

The comment was screenshot and posted in a tweet by Ruckus, an independent Orlando City supporters club, July 19. The comment read “think of [the upcoming game between Atlanta and Orlando] as Pulse part 2.”

Although he didn’t see it, Orlando City head coach, Jason Kreis, responded to the comment.

“There’s a line; there should always be a line,” Kreis said. “At the end of the day, this is a sport. This is not life or death. This is not war. So we need to treat it that way.”

The onslaught of rivalry between the two teams has been steadily heating up over the past few weeks in anticipation for Friday’s game. What separates this feud from most sport’s teams is this will be the first time the two teams meet face-to-face for a match.

Many soccer fans were already thinking that a rivalry was being forced after Atlanta fans bought a billboard downtown on the corner of Washington and Garland that reads “Orlando, We’re Coming to Conquer.”

Rivalries in MLS soccer are not only expected, but apparently also encouraged. Back in 2016 MLS commissioner Don Garber said, “Rivalries are a big part of our strategy. Our highest rated television events are the ones that are our rivalry matches. So rivalries are important. Whether it’s Cincinnati and Columbus, or it’s (Kansas City) and St. Louis, this idea that getting this communal, tribal engagement is important to us.”

As a precursor to a head-to-head match that has yet to play out on the field, supporters of both teams took to social media after Ruckus posted the tweet.

One comment stated, “Please do not use this massacre of LGBTQIA and Latinx people to manufacture a soccer rivalry.”

An Atlanta fan wrote, “I’m sorry he said that. That doesn’t represent the inclusive and fun culture we’ve been building this year in ATL. It’s a disgrace.”

Atlanta United also addressed the Pulse comment in a statement.

“As has always been our policy, Atlanta United strongly condemns the use of offensive or derogatory language under any circumstances. Our club is an inclusive environment for all fans. Insensitive and disrespectful comments are well outside the bounds of friendly competition, are harmful to the spirit of the game and have no place in our sport or our communities,” the statement reads.

Orlando City and Atlanta United meet for the first time at Orlando City Stadium tonight at 7:00 p.m.