‘American Horror Story’ unveils season 7 title, new trailer

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 21, 2017
Ryan Murphy announced “American Horror Story” season seven will be titled “American Horror Story: Cult” at San Diego Comic Con on Thursday.

Murphy has said the upcoming season will be themed around the 2016 election but President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will not be characters.

The first trailer for the season also dropped featuring a group of clowns participating in some creepy cult rituals.

“Are you afraid? We can set you free,” says a voiceover.

At the end of the trailer, viewers are directed to ah7.com which will be debuting new content in preparation for the upcoming season.

The cast will include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Colton Haynes and Billy Eichner. Lena Dunham was also announced as an addition to the cast this week.

“American Horror Story: Cult” will premiere for an 11-episode season run on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.

