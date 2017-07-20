Trans woman posts photo with her ‘bathroom buddy’ Texas Gov. Abbott

(Image from Ashley Smith’s Facebook page.)

Ashley Smith, a transgender woman and LGBT activist, took a dig at Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s support for SB6, Texas’ “bathroom bill,” with a photo that has gone viral.

Smith posted the photo of herself and Abbott on Facebook and Instagram captioned, “How will the Potty Police know I’m transgender if the Governor doesn’t?” Across the top of the photo, Smith typed “#BATHROOMBUDDY.”

SB6 would force Texans to use public restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender assigned at birth and not their gender identity. The photo takes a jab at Abbott by pointing out that Smith would be forced to use the same bathroom as Abbott, despite not having the same gender identity.

Smith told the San Antonio Express-News that the photo was the most effective way for her to get her message across.

“I did not think [shouting] would work, or that I would be heard and was more interested in the getting the photograph and not getting thrown out,” Smith told the San Antonio Express-News.

“Some of us are not immediately obvious as trans. And the idea that you are going to be able to enforce a bathroom bill, I mean the enforceability is just not there,” she continued.