Judge won’t dismiss count against Pulse gunman’s wife

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A federal judge won’t dismiss an obstruction charge against the wife of the man who massacred 49 people at Pulse nightclub.

The judge denied a request from Noor Salman July 18 to dismiss one of the two criminal charges she faces.

The charges were filed in a federal district that covers Orlando, but she’s accused of obstructing investigators during an interview in Fort Pierce, which is in the Southern District of Florida.

Salman argued that the obstruction charge was filed in the wrong venue.

Salman is scheduled for trial next March on the obstruction charge and a count of aiding and abetting her husband.