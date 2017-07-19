Bianca Del Rio and Ann Coulter bash each other in social media feud

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 19, 2017
Ann Coulter’s Twitter rant against Delta Airlines became a social media feud with Bianca Del Rio after Del Rio called the political commentator a “rotten c*nt.”

Coulter took to Twitter to blast Delta for giving away her pre-booked, extra-room seat to another passenger on her flight from New York to West Palm Beach, Fla.

Coulter also fired at the woman who was given Coulter’s original seat by insinuating that she thought the woman was an immigrant. Delta responded by calling Coulter’s comments “unacceptable and unnecessary.”

Del Rio made it clear she was taking Delta’s side in the situation with an Instagram post calling Coulter a “rotted c*nt.”

Coulter commented on the post saying, “Of course @thebiancadelrio is being very “’classy’ as always. Hate me as much as you can.”

Del Rio fired back commenting, “Yes, I am ‘classy.’ FIRST classy.”

THIS BITCH……..@anncoulterofficial 🖕🏽@delta 💋💋💋💋 #tryme #nottodaysatan

A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio) on

Delta has since refunded Coulter her $30 to compensate for the seat she originally purchased.

