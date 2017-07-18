Queen confirms Bryan Singer’s Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek is happening

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 18, 2017
Queen has confirmed that the Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek is “finally happening.”

The film, which is tentatively titled “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is scheduled to start filming mid-September in the U.K., the band confirmed on its official site.

Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor released a joint statement saying they are excited for the “Mr. Robot” star to take on the role of Mercury.

“He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is just wonderful to see,” the bandmates revealed.

The band also confirmed Bryan Singer will direct the project.

“If you’ve ever seen Singer’s ‘X-Men’ films, or the groundbreaking movie ‘The Usual Suspects,’ you’ll know this is a director with extraordinary imagination and style,” Queen writes. “A perfect choice to recreate the fabulous Queen years which brought us such unforgettable moments as Live Aid, which we can reveal will be faithfully recreated for a key sequence the film.”

The film is expected to debut in theaters later this year.

