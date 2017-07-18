Jussie Smollett, Tituss Burgess keep #EyesOnChechnya in MTV advocacy video

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 18, 2017
Jussie Smollett, Tituss Burgess and Carson Kressley, among others, have joined forces with MTV to bring awareness to the anti-gay persecution in the Russian republic of Chechnya.

“In Chechnya, gay and bisexual men have been hunted down, rounded up, and continue to be illegally detained in prison. Many have been tortured and at least three men have been murdered,” reads a post on MTV’s website. “In spite of these horrors, not enough people are aware of what’s happening or taking action.Together we can raise the volume on the public outcry, and let the world know that we have our #EyesOnChechnya.”

MTV gives educational resources on the situation and ways to get involved. The website also links to a petition from the Human Rights Campaign to urge President Donald Trump to “join other world leaders from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in making it clear to Russia that lawless detentions, arrests, torture and murders of LGBTQ people are unacceptable.”

Other celebrities have used their social media platforms to be a part of the movement including RuPaul, Nick Cannon and Lena Dunham.

 

