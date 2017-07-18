Jussie Smollett, Tituss Burgess keep #EyesOnChechnya in MTV advocacy video

Jussie Smollett, Tituss Burgess and Carson Kressley, among others, have joined forces with MTV to bring awareness to the anti-gay persecution in the Russian republic of Chechnya.

“In Chechnya, gay and bisexual men have been hunted down, rounded up, and continue to be illegally detained in prison. Many have been tortured and at least three men have been murdered,” reads a post on MTV’s website. “In spite of these horrors, not enough people are aware of what’s happening or taking action.Together we can raise the volume on the public outcry, and let the world know that we have our #EyesOnChechnya.”

For over 100 days, we’ve known about gay and bi men being targeted in Chechnya. Will you speak out? https://t.co/5ztKiKKsH5 #EyesOnChechnya pic.twitter.com/y200uY9d2j — MTV (@MTV) July 12, 2017

MTV gives educational resources on the situation and ways to get involved. The website also links to a petition from the Human Rights Campaign to urge President Donald Trump to “join other world leaders from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in making it clear to Russia that lawless detentions, arrests, torture and murders of LGBTQ people are unacceptable.”

Other celebrities have used their social media platforms to be a part of the movement including RuPaul, Nick Cannon and Lena Dunham.

We’ve known about gay men targeted in Chechnya for more than 100 days. Will @whitehouse speak out? #EyesOnChechnya https://t.co/VVHkEyNefF pic.twitter.com/6jBYpBWka7 — RuPaul (@RuPaul) July 14, 2017

@whitehouse for over 100 days we’ve known abt gay/bi men targeted in Chechnya. Will you speak out? #EyesOnChechnya https://t.co/kF6zHBdvok pic.twitter.com/lHcI6aeLPJ — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 12, 2017