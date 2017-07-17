Vogue faces backlash for ‘gender fluid’ story on Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 17, 2017
(Image from Vogue’s Twitter.)

Vogue is under fire from critics who took offense that the fashion magazine has declared Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik “gender fluid” for sharing each other’s clothes.

In the couple’s joint cover story, Hadid and Malik share that they are flexible when it comes to fashion and have no problem dipping into the other’s closet.

“‘I shop in your closet all the time, don’t I?’ Hadid, 22, flicks a lock of dyed-green hair out of her boyfriend’s eyes as she poses the question ‘Yeah, but same,’ replies Malik, 24. ‘What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?’ ‘The Anna Sui?’ asks Hadid. ‘Yeah,’ Malik says. ‘I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl.’ Hadid nods vigorously. ‘Totally. It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment. . . .’” the article reads.

Twitter had a field day saying it was a reach for Vogue to declare the couple “gender fluid.”

Poet Tyler Ford, who is quoted in the article, noted that the story overlooked how gender fluid relates to the LGBT community except for Ford’s quote.

