Community mourns loss of Enigma St. Pete bartender in tragic motorcycle accident

Enigma bartender Ryan Stroehlein was killed, and passenger Jordan Marcum was seriously injured, in a motorcycle accident in Seminole at Park Boulevard and 128th Street North July 11, according to Bay News 9.

Stroehlein was riding a Honda CBP sports bike with Marcum when they were struck by a 2005 Nissan Quest causing both occupants of the motorcycle to be ejected. Stroehlein died at the scene of the crash. Marcum was rushed to Bayfront Medical Center.

The driver of the Nissan, Isabel Gutierrez, was not injured.

Bay News 9 reported that both Stroehlein and Marcum were wearing helmets at the time of the accident. They also report that charges are pending.

Enigma posted to their Facebook page July 12 a photo of Stroehlein, writing: ” As many of you have already heard, yesterday, our Enigma family suffered an absolutely devastating loss with the passing of our beloved Ryan. Please pray for his family and for our staff because we’re going to need it. WE LOVE YOU AND WILL CARRY YOU IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER RYAN!!!”

Many people took to the post sharing in the grief with Enigma, with more than 150 comments expressing condolences and sharing memories of Stroehlein. Several also took the opportunity to ask drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists and to use caution when on the road.

According to a AAA Consumer Pulse survey, Florida ranked number one in motorcycle fatalities in 2015.