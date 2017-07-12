Pennsylvania man sues VA, alleges he was fired because he is gay

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – A former administrator at a long-term care facility for veterans has filed a federal lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, claiming he was fired because he is gay.

The Citizens’ Voice reports 48-year-old Michael Semian was fired from his position as a commandant of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton in 2015.

Semian alleges in his lawsuit filed last week the state-operated facility unlawfully discriminated against him based on his sexual orientation and violated the Pennsylvania Whistleblower Law.

His complaint states the department fired him to cover its own failure after the center’s license was downgraded.

Semian is seeking compensation for lost wages and damages for physical and emotional injuries.

A department spokeswoman says she cannot comment on pending litigation.

(Image from Gino J. Merli Veterans Center’s Facebook page.)