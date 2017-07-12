Human Rights Campaign launches $26M campaign ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation’s leading gay rights groups, is launching a $26 million political organizing effort ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

While the effort is nationwide, the group is focusing its resources in particular on several key states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada. All six states are expected to have competitive Senate races next fall, and each is a presidential battleground.

HRC president Chad Griffin said the effort, which will include hiring at least 20 additional political staffers, aims to go “beyond resistance,” drawing from the phrase used by opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration. He said the group will focus on fighting legislation curbing gay rights and backing “pro-equality candidates and initiatives.”