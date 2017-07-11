Watch: police officer’s girlfriend proposes at London Pride Parade

One police officer got a heartwarming surprise while working the 45th annual London Pride parade.
The British Transport Police (BTP) posted a short video of one of their officers getting engaged to her girlfriend. In the video, the officer approaches her girlfriend, who then drops to one knee and pulls out a ring.
The officer says yes and the couple embraces to the cheers of the crowd on the street.
She said YES!
Congratulations ❤️💍#LoveHappensHere pic.twitter.com/bAmZABMMzD
— BTP (@BTP) July 8, 2017