Watch: police officer’s girlfriend proposes at London Pride Parade

By : Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 11, 2017
Comments: 0

One police officer got a heartwarming surprise while working the 45th annual London Pride parade.

The British Transport Police (BTP) posted a short video of one of their officers getting engaged to her girlfriend. In the video, the officer approaches her girlfriend, who then drops to one knee and pulls out a ring.

The officer says yes and the couple embraces to the cheers of the crowd on the street.

Share this story:

Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

6 Hampton Roads police departments employ LGBTQ liaisons
Obama scolds transgender heckler
Tylenol runs new ad campaign asking #HowWeFamily