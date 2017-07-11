Acrobat who plunged 100 feet to his death left final message for boyfriend

An acrobat who fell to his death while entertaining festival-goers before a Green Day concert at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on Friday posted a heartbreaking message to his boyfriend on Facebook the day before.

Pedro Aunion Monroy, 42, was performing inside a glass box suspended by a crane 100 feet in the air. Although he was reportedly wearing a harness, Monroy plummeted to the ground in front of 35,000 people and later died from his injuries. It is still unclear exactly how Monroy fell. A video of Monroy’s fall has been circulating online with almost half a million views.

On Thursday, the day before his death, Monroy had posted an illustration of him and his boyfriend, Michael Sells, on Facebook.

“I can’t wait to see my beautiful boyfriend. Love, come to my arms!!!!!” Monroy captioned the photo.

After Monroy’s fall, Green Day took the stage to perform less than 30 minutes later with no mention of the incident. The band later tweeted that they did not hear about the tragedy until after the performance.

“We just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident,” Green Day tweeted after the show. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”