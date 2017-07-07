Report: Kathy Griffin interrogated by Secret Service for more than an hour

Kathy Griffin has reportedly been questioned by the Secret Service in the aftermath of her controversial photo shoot which featured herself holding a fake, severed head of President Donald Trump.

New York Magazine’s Yashar Ali tweeted that Griffin, 56, had been questioned by the Secret Service for more than an hour.

News: Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour….investigation still not closed. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 3, 2017

Griffin had already mentioned that she was under federal investigation last month.

Hey, (I don’t give a F anymore) 🖕🏻but @TMZ & Harvey Levin may u NEVER b under fed investigation like I am now. https://t.co/im27CmAmZS — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 27, 2017

On Thursday, Griffin tweeted “Yes, it’s true” in what could possibly be confirming the Secret Service investigation reports.

Yes, it’s true. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 6, 2017

In the aftermath of the gory photo shoot, Griffin was fired from CNN, lost endorsement deals and had multiple stand-up shows canceled. The comedian issued an apology saying “I feel horrible” for offending people. However, Griffin felt Trump was also making a personal attack against her.