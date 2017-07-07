Andrew Garfield says he’s gay ‘without the physical act’

LONDON (AP) – Andrew Garfield is getting criticized for saying he’s gay, but without the “physical act.”

Garfield is starring onstage as a gay man with AIDS in a London production of Angels in America. Britain’s Gay Times magazine reports Garfield told the audience at a panel discussion that he’s not currently gay, but left open the door for an “awakening” later in his life.

He says he prepared for the role by watching episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race and added that he’s “a gay man right now just without the physical act.”

The comment has sparked criticism from some on Twitter who say the remark is insensitive to the struggles of gay people.

Garfield’s representatives didn’t immediately return a request for comment.