Issue 24.13: Mind Over Matter

Watermark Issue 24.13 // June 29 – July 12, 2017

On the Cover | Page 23

Mental health concerns are addressed far too little in the LGBTQ community, and they are addressed even less within the minority group

A trans first | Page 8

Rebecca Storozuk breaks the mold as the first transgender deputy at the Orange County Sherriff’s Office.

Pride marches on | Page 13

St. Pete Pride brings the parade downtown and bookends it with the first ever TransPride march and fireworks over the bay.

An ode to Jim | Page 17

As Orlando institution Jim Philips announces his retirement, The News Junkie’s Sabrina Ambra has a few parting words for him.

Being Joan Crawford | Page 32

Central Florida actor Doug Ba’aser looks to start some Feuds as he channels the legendary actress for a one-night performance of Joan Crawford’s House Party.=

Tabloid queen | Page 35

St. Petersburg’s freeFall Theatre examines what the price of celebrity is with David Adjmi’s play, Marie Antoinette.

