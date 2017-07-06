Iraqi actor tortured and murdered for ‘appearing gay’

Karar Noshi, an Iraqi actor and model, was tortured and murdered for “appearing” gay.

Noshi, whose sexual identity is publicly unknown, was nicknamed the “Beauty King” of Iraq. Noshi was reportedly targeted for his long hair and wearing tight-fitting clothing.

Kurdistan24 reports that there was “evidence he had been tortured and viciously stabbed.” His body was left on Palestine Street in central Baghdad.

Noshi was a graduate of Baghdad University’s College of Fine Arts and worked at a local theater. Reportedly, he was kidnapped and tortured for two days before being murdered.

Iraqi activist Faisal Al Mutar posted on Facebook that he believes Noshi was murdered because he was “accused of being gay.” Mutar blames extremist Shia militias for the vicious act.

Reportedly, Noshi had received death threats online because of his appearance but chose to ignore them.

“As for the pictures, they are from theatrical and cinematic works of art, which I pride myself on. I cherish my personal freedom to build a unique external appearance. I remain silent about the abusive responses that undoubtedly reflect the level of their writers,” Noshi said.

No arrests have been made.