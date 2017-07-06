‘Degrassi: Next Class’ character comes out as non-binary

Netflix’s hit teen drama “Degrassi: Next Class” is known for having inclusive characters such as gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender. Now, the Canadian series can add non-binary representation to the list.

In a preview clip for the upcoming fourth season, Yael (Jamie Bloch) kisses her friend Lola (Amanda Arcuri) to determine if she’s gay. Yael decides she isn’t gay but confesses to Lola she’s feeling confused about her gender.

“I feel in between. I don’t feel like a girl, or what everyone thinks is a girl. I don’t like makeup or stuff like you do. I really, really hate my boobs. But I don’t feel like a boy either. And I’m definitely not gay,” Yael tells Lola.

Lola explains it sounds like Yael might be genderfluid or genderqueer and tells her that’s how her favorite vlogger identifies. She then offers to give Yael a makeover.

“Just tell me what you’d want to look like if you weren’t worrying about being a boy or a girl – if you were worrying about being Yael,” Lola says.

The series is just the latest show to include a non-binary character. Non-binary actor Asia Kate Dillon plays the first non-binary character, Taylor, on the Showtime series, “Billions.”

“Degrassi: Next Class” streams its fourth season on July 7 on Netflix.