‘Big Brother 19’ contestant upsets fans with transphobic comments

Cody Nickson, a construction sales rep and Marine vet houseguest on “Big Brother 19,” has come under fire from fans offended by his transphobic comments.

Nickson, 32, was captured on “Big Brother” live feeds discussing tucking with another houseguest, Jessica Graf.

“How does one tape his di*k down?” Nickson asks. “I don’t know. Isn’t that at thing?” Graf replies.

Nickson responds, “For trannies, I guess.” Graf covers his mouth and Nickson makes it clear he doesn’t care if the comment is offensive. “Do you really think I could give a sh*t that like .0000001 percent of the population is fu*k*ng trannies. I don’t give a fu*k. I promise you they’re not expecting me to really f*cking sympathize with their psychological cause,” Nickson says.

Later, Graf reminds Nickson of his earlier comments while surrounded by other houseguests.

“What you said this morning wasn’t that great either,” Graf says. “What? Tranny? I don’t give a sh*t,” Nickson says as the rest of the houseguests laugh. “Do you really think they’re going to come at a Marine Crops infantryman for fu*king saying the word tranny?”

Some fans took offense to the comments and blasted Nickson on social media.

Cody is a disgusting little man for his transphobic comments #BB19 — Josh Koza (@JoshKoza) July 4, 2017

Big Brother 19 Cody Being a Transphobic DOUCHE BAG. A lot more than .0002% care about trans people. @CBSBigBrother https://t.co/sarbuTRiYD — Sister Roma (@SisterRoma) July 2, 2017

You are sickening. Please please please get off your high horse. You need exposed to America and evicted ASAP https://t.co/sWe7xNfzKk #BB19 — Karley Rasmussen (@karleyrasmussen) July 4, 2017

@CBS @bigbrother this is so gross and needs to be addressed.https://t.co/7R191RrEsO — Joey Monda (@joeymonda) July 2, 2017

The reality show, which sequesters strangers together for the summer to win $500,000, had its first transgender contestant, Audrey Middleton, on season 17.

Middleton tweeted that Nickson should be prepared to lose his job because of his transphobic remarks.

Cody the .0001% of the population isn’t going to sympathize when you lose your job… You’re going to care what we think then.. #BB19 — Audrey Middleton (@OddreyM) July 1, 2017

In season 15, multiple contestants lost their jobs for making racist and homophobic remarks.

“Big Brother” airs on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.