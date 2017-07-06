‘Big Brother 19’ contestant upsets fans with transphobic comments

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 6, 2017
Cody Nickson, a construction sales rep and Marine vet houseguest on “Big Brother 19,” has come under fire from fans offended by his transphobic comments.

Nickson, 32, was captured on “Big Brother” live feeds discussing tucking with another houseguest, Jessica Graf.

“How does one tape his di*k down?” Nickson asks. “I don’t know. Isn’t that at thing?” Graf replies.

Nickson responds, “For trannies, I guess.” Graf covers his mouth and Nickson makes it clear he doesn’t care if the comment is offensive. “Do you really think I could give a sh*t that like .0000001 percent of the population is fu*k*ng trannies. I don’t give a fu*k. I promise you they’re not expecting me to really f*cking sympathize with their psychological cause,” Nickson says.

Later, Graf reminds Nickson of his earlier comments while surrounded by other houseguests.

“What you said this morning wasn’t that great either,” Graf says. “What? Tranny? I don’t give a sh*t,” Nickson says as the rest of the houseguests laugh. “Do you really think they’re going to come at a Marine Crops infantryman for fu*king saying the word tranny?”

Some fans took offense to the comments and blasted Nickson on social media.

The reality show, which sequesters strangers together for the summer to win $500,000, had its first transgender contestant, Audrey Middleton, on season 17.

Middleton tweeted that Nickson should be prepared to lose his job because of his transphobic remarks.

In season 15, multiple contestants lost their jobs for making racist and homophobic remarks.

“Big Brother” airs on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

