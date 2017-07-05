‘Will & Grace’ teases revival in new promo

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 5, 2017
“Will & Grace” celebrated the Fourth of July by releasing a brand new promo for the upcoming fall revival.

“11 years and a few [martini emojis] later, they’re back! #WillAndGrace, Thursdays this Fall on @nbc,” the show’s Twitter posted.

Jack, Karen, Will and Grace are back as they each get their moment in the spotlight. Jack and Karen make out and then slap each other, Will poses suavely for the camera and Grace seems excited to be back in the limelight.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes appear to be wearing the same outfits from their musical-themed debut trailer.

“Will & Grace” premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC for a 10-episode run.

