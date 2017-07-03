Hollywood legend sues Ryan Murphy, FX over ‘Feud’ depiction

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Hollywood great Olivia de Havilland is launching her own sequel to the TV series “Feud” – a lawsuit.

The double Oscar-winning actress sued FX Networks and producer Ryan Murphy’s company, alleging unauthorized and false use of her name and invasion of privacy.

The suit was filed in Los Angeles June 30 – one day before de Havilland turns 101. The actress, whose credits include the role of Melanie Hamilton in “Gone with the Wind,” lives in Paris.

De Havilland’s suit alleges that “Feud: Bette and Joan” used her name and identity without permission. The suit also claims the series inaccurately depicted her as a gossip, contrary to her behavior and reputation.

De Havilland was played by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the series, which focused on the testy relationship between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

FX Networks declined comment Friday. Representatives for producer Murphy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.