‘Gotham’ star pleads with public to find missing trans daughter

“Gotham” star Donal Logue is reaching out on social media to find his 16-year-old daughter Jade, who has been missing for one week.

Jade came out as transgender in April 2016. She was last seen in New York City wearing a green jacket, a green hoodie and a baseball cap last Monday.

“This is my daughter, Jade. It’s one of my favorite photos of her taken from a happier time (thanks, Natasha Cotroneo),” Logue captioned a photo of Jade posted on Facebook. “I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I’m biased) there’s never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade. I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls. We want you home Jade.”

“We’ll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked,” Logue added.

The actor also reached out on Twitter posting, “Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home. If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly.”

Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home. If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly https://t.co/2s6A7OAGq6 — donal logue (@donallogue) June 30, 2017

Kasey Smith, Jade’s mother and Logue’s ex-wife, is also pleading with the public to help locate Jade.