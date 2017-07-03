Canceled ‘Sense8’ gets two-hour series finale special

Netflix has announced that “Sense8” will return from cancellation for a two-hour series finale in 2018.

The streaming service posted a video on Twitter making the big announcement. “Sense8” was canceled in June after two seasons with a major cliffhanger.

Fans took to social media to petition for the series to be brought back which resulted in the extra-long finale.

Series co-creator Lana Wachowski posted a statement on the show’s cancellation and revival.

“The outpouring of love and grief that came in the wake of the news that ‘Sense8’ would not be continuing was so intense that I often found myself unable to open my own email,” Wachowski writes. “I had never worked so hard, or put so much of myself into a project as I had with Sense8 and its cancellation hollowed me out.”

“It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix’s (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two-hour special released next year,” Wachowski continued. “After that…if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know.”