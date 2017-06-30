Arkansas to issue birth certificates for same-sex parents

By : Wire Report
June 30, 2017
Comments: 0

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The Arkansas Health Department says it will begin issuing birth certificates listing both spouses in married same-sex couples as the parents after the state lost a case before the U.S. Supreme Court this week.

The department said June 28 it’ll begin issuing birth certificates for same-sex couples who used artificial insemination and were married at the time of the birth of their child. The department said amended birth certificates will only be issued in cases where the birth mother is listed on the certificate and no one is listed as the father.

The announcement comes two days after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state ruling that married lesbian couples must get a court order to have both spouses listed on their children’s birth certificates.

Share this story:

Wire Report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Arkansas AG asks for oral arguments over LGBT protections
florida birth certificates same sex parents gay lgbt
Arkansas agrees to issue amended birth certificates to 3 same-sex couples
Indiana reveals religion bill changes, Arkansas gives ground