Delaware lawmakers aim to protect gender identity

DOVER, Del. (AP) – Democratic lawmakers have introduced a resolution calling for Delaware’s Department of Education to develop regulations with specific guidelines to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity or expression.

The resolution says state employment policies and guidelines mandate that government employees not be discriminated against based on gender identity or expression. That includes the right to be called by their preferred names and pronouns, treated with dignity and respect, and allowed to use bathroom facilities corresponding to their gender identity.

But the resolution, to be considered by a House committee July 4, says no such policies or guidelines exist with respect to public schools.

The resolution says regulations promulgated in states like California, Colorado and Illinois can serve as a guide for Delaware in developing similar regulations for transgender and gender non-conforming students.