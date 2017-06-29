Come OUT and show off your colors for 4th of July weekend!

Get your sparklers ready, Central Florida and Tampa Bay have a variety events to kick off 4th of July weekend!

Whether it’s a day with the family, or a night at the club make sure to check out some of your local parks, museums and night clubs so you don’t miss out on the fun!



Be safe out there and make sure to share your Independence Day photos with us.

ORLANDO

Red, White, and Boobs!

Saturday, July 1, 9:00 PM- 2:30 AM

Southern Nights, Orlando

Girl The Party, Florida’s Largest Lesbian Weekly will be hosting a wet T-Shirt Party. The night will feature performances by the Les-Vixens and a cash prize of $500.

Free Foam and Fireworks!

Sunday, July 2, 3:00 PM

Parliament House, Orlando

Parliament House will be hoasting a 4th of July bash! Doors open at 3:00 P.M. There will be a courtyard BBQ from 5P.M-8P.M, a poolside show at 7PM, all leading up to there big Foam Party at 11PM.

22nd Annual 4th of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4, 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM

Central Park, Winter Park

The City of Winter Park is celebrating its 22nd Annual 4th of July Celebration. The event will feature music performed by the Bach Festival Choir and Brass, and the Americana Quartet.The celebration will also have a “Kids Zone”, complete with a carnival, and children’s bike parade.

Fireworks at the Fountain

Tuesday, July 4, 4:00 PM

Lake Eola Park, Orlando

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will be at Lake Eola Park for the 40th annual Fireworks at the Fountain. Festivities kick off 4:00 p.m. with activities for children, live music, and food and beverages available for purchase and will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display.

TAMPA BAY

Murray Swanby

Saturday, July 1, 9:00 PM

Southern Nights, Tampa

Southern Nights Tampa will feature Murray Swanby from the show, What Happens At The Abbey.

4th of July at the MFA

Tuesday, July 4, 6:30 PM-9:00 PM

The Museum of Fine Arts, St.Petersburg

The MFA will host the 10th Annual Fireworks Buffet featuring art, food, fireworks, and entertainment. Access will be provided to the MFA collection and the special exhibition galleries, an incredible buffet, music by Rebekah Pulley and the Reluctant Prophets, and fireworks over Tampa Bay.

2017 City Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Tuesday, July 4, 5:00 PM- 9:00 PM

Vinoy Park and North Straub Park, St. Petersburg

Celebrate independence with a free festive fireworks celebration on the waterfront with live music, kids’ games and activities, face painting, food

trucks and more. Live music by Audio Star!

4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Display

Tuesday, July 4, 9:00 PM

Flamingos Resort, St. Petersburg

Flamingos Resort will host their 2nd Annual Fireworks Display for their $th of July Celebration party, along with a stage show at 9:00 PM.