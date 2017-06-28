Tampa Bay’s Overheard: Amy Foster wins, Nadine Smith inspires and Scott & Patti entertain

FOSTER CARES

Running unopposed, it wasn’t any surprise that Amy Foster was elected as the District 8 council member in St. Petersburg. Foster filed her paperwork to run on May 24, after social worker Tharius Bethel challenged her. However, after only one day, Bethel was forced to drop out of the race after informing the City Clerk’s office he did not live in District 8. Bethel originally listed his address as 4316 78th St. N, and in a withdrawal letter wrote he fell outside the required residence for District 8 and was “sorry for the inconvenience.”

Foster’s win is added to a long list of achievements. She served as the National Collaborative Network Manager for the EdLab Group’s National Girls Collaborative Project, focused on gender equity, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. She was also the former Vice President for St. Pete Pride. Congratulations Amy!

EQFL’S ROCKSTAR

Equality Florida director Nadine Smith wasn’t able to physically attend the U2 concert in Tampa June 14, but her presence was definitely felt at the Raymond James Stadium.

Smith’s photo alongside other women leaders filled up a 200-foot-wide, high-definition video board while the band encored a performance of “Ultra Violet (Light My Way).” Other women leaders such as Girls actress Lena Dunham, philanthropist Melinda Gates and “queen of all media” Oprah Winfrey appeared in the massive montage.

“They asked me for a photo the day before. I had no idea my giant head would be beamed next to Oprah’s,” Smith said to the Tampa Bay Times. “I thought they would include it in some kind of mosaic, not a giant photo.”

Even though Smith couldn’t be there this time, she has had the honor of seeing Bono and the rest of U2 in concert. Smith saw U2 in concert 30 years ago in Tampa during the legendary Joshua Tree Tour.

“I’m a big fan of their music and their activism off stage too,” said Smith. “They sent me a nice photo of it and invited me to any of the remaining tour dates.”

FOUR MORE YEARS!

Tampa Bay’s favorite mother/son cabaret act turned four years old this past June 22. “The Scott & Patti Show” – the amazingly talented duo of Matthew McGee and Scott Daniel – have been singing, dancing and throwing shade across Tampa Bay since way back when Obama was starting his second term.

Their first gig together was suppose to be a one-night affair as Patti said good-bye to her gay son Scott when he went off to work on a cruise ship. Four years later and they are one of the hottest acts in town, opening for performers like Debbie Reynolds, Lea DeLaria and Leslie Jordan, just to name a few.

They have won countless awards, including Watermark WAVE Awards and Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay, and even hosted our Tampa Bay WAVE Award party this year. Congratulations to a Tampa Bay institution, and here’s to four more years!