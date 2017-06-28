Straight cop shares heartfelt Pride message to LGBT community

A straight cop sent a message of solidarity with the LGBT community before he worked the Pridefest in New York City last weekend.

The ally, who goes under the name Huge Fat Loser on Facebook to chronicle his weight loss journey, shared a special photo of himself before the Pride festivities. He is seen wearing a T-shirt with the words “I may be straight but I don’t hate” with the word “hate” written in rainbow lettering.

The photo was captioned with a heartfelt message on why Pride is important to him as a straight man.

“I’ll be out there working at Pridefest today wearing this shirt under my uniform for a lot of reasons. For my step brother. For my priest. For my aunts who died before they could be legally married. For my cousin. For all of the cops I have worked with over the years, including one of the best partner’s I’ve ever shared a sector car with. For my classmate in High School who’s parents made him sleep in a tent in his yard,” the cop writes.

“For the man who cried on my shoulder about losing his partner on 9/11,” the cop continues. “For every call I went to where someone got kicked out of their house or who’s family just didn’t understand. For anyone who’s had to hide who they are. I’ve got your back. Love is Love.”

The post has been shared more than 5,000 times and liked 13,000 times.