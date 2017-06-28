Sesame Street celebrates Pride with rainbow tweet

Sesame Street showed its support for families of all types in a tweet that appears to be a nod to the LGBT rainbow flag.

“Sesame Street is proud to support families of all shapes, sizes and colors,” the show’s account tweeted along with a photo of some different colored characters standing next to each other. The picture seems to mimic the LGBT rainbow flag.

Twitter was excited to see the children’s show be inclusive to all types of families.

