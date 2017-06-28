Sesame Street celebrates Pride with rainbow tweet

Sesame Street showed its support for families of all types in a tweet that appears to be a nod to the LGBT rainbow flag.

“Sesame Street is proud to support families of all shapes, sizes and colors,” the show’s account tweeted along with a photo of some different colored characters standing next to each other. The picture seems to mimic the LGBT rainbow flag.

Sesame Street is proud to support families of all shapes, sizes, and colors. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H3uzD5XwUu — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 23, 2017

Twitter was excited to see the children’s show be inclusive to all types of families.

It’s nice to see positivity when there is so much negativity in the world.

You guys have made so many childhoods. ❤️ — Ｍａｒｓ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Awkwarotl) June 23, 2017

I’m so thrilled that Sesame Street invited LGBT+ Pride. https://t.co/NDQj9NagdP — UnCut To The Feeling (@Neil_McNeil) June 25, 2017

The thing I liked most about the characters/muppets was that I never was under pressure to assign genders to any of them. — Semiotic Hatpin (@semiotic_pirate) June 24, 2017