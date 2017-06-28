Orlando’s Overheard: Jim retiring and Bears migrating

Philips’ Phinal Bow

Real Radio 104.1’s The Philips Phile has been a long time staple of many Orlando residents drive home. And when Jim Philips announced his official retirement from the show will be in January, many were shocked and honestly saddened to hear the news.

Jim Philips, a longtime ally and advocate of the LGBTQ community, is a multi-WAVE award winner as chosen by our readers for the many years he publicly stood up for the community, and he’s not afraid to tell you so. As he put it in his 2016 interview with Watermark, “Because I say and I believe it that I was the first person in this town media-wise – electronic and print, mainstream – that was in support of the LGBT community for years and years and years and years and years. I made no bones about it, and I took a lot of grief for it on the air. I didn’t give a shit. It didn’t bother me. I was proud of it. I was proud of it when they would call up and call me names or whatever, because I knew I was always right.”

In the same interview, Jim Philips did mention he may be retiring soon, so this official on-air announcement shouldn’t be too much of a big shock. So, at least for the next seven months we can still savor all that is the voice, the advocate and the ally Jim Philips!

Where the Bears are (again)

It seems that despite the eviction scare that was facing Woodstock at the Full Moon recently, which was settled, as we were told by one of the owners, it seems that the bar is going back to its roots – its hair roots that is.

A recent announcement by the Orlando City Bears declared its new home/den was moving to Woodstock at the Full Moon and away from Stonewall.

No details as to why the move is happening, but it seems with the new entertainment lineup changes at Stonewall, this makes sense.

Since its opening in 2015, Woodstock at the Full Moon has been primarily focused as an event venue location with an ever changing line up of theme nights and entertainment. And although they temporarily offered a bear night a few times, it never really took off.

With the Wednesday night Orlando City Bears happy hour and party night starting June 28, we look forward to hearing a lot of “woofing” coming back to Woodstock at the Full Moon. Hairs to a furry night!