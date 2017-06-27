“RuPaul’s Drag Race” wrapped up season nine with a record-breaking finale that made the season the most watched in the show’s history.

Deadline reports 859,000 total viewers tuned in to watch Sasha Velour be crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar. It was the second most-watched episode of the season behind the premiere episode, which brought in 987,000 viewers. Overall, the season finale was up 218% from last year’s finale for viewers between the ages of 18 and 49. The entirety of season nine was up 122% in viewership from season eight.

The show was also the most talked about show on social media on Friday, trending on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This was the first year “RuPaul’s Drag Race” moved its home network from LOGO to VH1.

LOGO will premiere “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 9 RuVealed,” a look back on season nine featuring never-before-seen moments and commentary from RuPaul, on Thursday at 8 p.m.