Ricky Martin opens up about filming his first gay sex scene

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
June 27, 2017
Ricky Martin got candid about filming his first gay sex scene for his role on “American Crime Story: Versace.”

Martin, who plays Gianni Versace’s lover Antonio D’Amico, told Entertainment Weekly that he wasn’t nervous about getting naked in front of a crew of strangers.

“I thought I was going to be more uncomfortable,” Martin says. “The exhibitionism kicked in for a moment and all of a sudden I was naked in bed in front of 20 people from the crew and another actor I met that same day. I was not nervous at all. On the contrary, I was ready to do what needed to be done.”

The 45-year-old singer also opened up about how the themes of homophobia and staying in the closest from the show mirrored his own life story.

“It is special because I am speaking on behalf of a lot of people that can’t be heard,” Martin says. “There was a scene where Gianni is weak and almost falling on the beach and I touch him and he goes, ‘Don’t touch me! Paparazzi!’ You don’t understand. That took me back to eight years ago when I was in the closet and it just moved me.”

Martin is now engaged to Jwan Yosef and he told E! News that the couple is planning for a large wedding in Puerto Rico.

“It’s going to be a big event. I want something massive,” Martin told E! News. “I for sure want to get married in Puerto Rico. That is something that has to happen.”

