RuPaul among celebs to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

RuPaul, Lynda Carter and Ryan Murphy will be immortalized with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday the 2018 class of inductees which also includess Lin-Manuel Miranda, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana, Jack Black, Anthony Anderson, Carrie Underwood, Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Mary J. Blige.

D.C. native Taraji P. Henson will also be honored with a star. Posthumous honorees include Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin.

Ru tweeted his excitement with a photo of himself and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Sweet Cheeses! My heart is beating so fast right now,” the drag star tweeted.

Sweet Cheeses! My heart is beating so fast right now! – RuPaul to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame https://t.co/S83nqEyfHH @worldofwonder pic.twitter.com/4X5P43MUPr — RuPaul (@RuPaul) June 22, 2017

Recipients can schedule their star unveiling ceremonies for up to two years.