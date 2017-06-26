Janet Mock says Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t represent transgender community

Janet Mock shared that she doesn’t consider Caitlyn Jenner the spokesperson for the transgender community while appearing on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix talk show, “Chelsea.”

Handler asked Mock if she felt the need to defend Jenner for her controversial joke that “liberals can’t shoot straight” in reference to James Hodgkinson shooting at a GOP baseball practice that left Rep. Steve Scalise hospitalized in critical condition.

Mock responded that she doesn’t feel Jenner represents the transgender community.

“I think my community has overwhelmingly said ’We do not want that,’” Mock says. “I’m not Caitlyn’s publicist, I’m sure she has a whole team on that mountain in Malibu protecting her. But my community isn’t protected in that way. So I find it really problematic that they say ‘trans activist or advocate Caitlyn Jenner.’ No, it’s Caitlyn Jenner, who’s a very specific person with a specific set of experiences that are very monied, very white, very privileged. She can say that on behalf of herself, but I don’t think on behalf of the community.”

Watch the clip below.