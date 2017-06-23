Kriseman raises the Pride flag at City Hall and Crist recognizes Pride in House

For the fourth year in a row, St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman sent the rainbow Pride flag up the flagpole in front of City Hall June 22, bringing in start of St. Pete Pride weekend.

This is the fourth year in a row that Kriseman has acknowledged the LGBTQ community of St. Pete with this ceremony.

This time was a bit more special since the day before, our Congressman Charlie Crist, representing Florida’s 13th District, recognized St. Pete Pride from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Photos by Rick Claggett.