First openly gay judge confirmed for New York’s highest court

By : wire report
June 23, 2017
Comments: 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York’s highest court has a new member.

The state Senate confirmed Paul Feinman June 21 to serve on the Court of Appeals. He will be the first openly gay person to serve on the court.

Feinman has been a judge for more than 20 years. He fills a vacancy created by the death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, who was found dead in the Hudson River near her Manhattan home in April.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo nominated Feinman and called him a “trailblazer” whose career has been dedicated to the causes of justice and fairness.

Senators from both parties hailed Feinman’s experience and said he would be an excellent addition to the Court of Appeals.

Share this story:

wire report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Venue owners appeal fine for denying lesbian couple wedding
Poll: Most Americans Expect Supreme Court To OK Gay Marriage
new york gay lgbt
NY agencies collecting more gender data to help meet LGBT needs