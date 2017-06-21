Xbox Live introduces gender-neutral avatar clothing

Xbox Live Avatars will soon have a gender-neutral clothing option, Microsoft revealed during a Xbox Daily live stream at E3.

In addition to gender-neutral clothing, users can create pregnant avatars or customize avatars with prosthetic limbs or in wheelchairs.

Before the update, Xbox Live Avatar users were only able to choose clothing based on male or female options.

“We built these from the ground-up, they’re being built in Unity which is a whole new engine,” Bryan Saftler, lead Xbox project manager, explained. “Avatars are meant for whatever you want your digital self to represent. We don’t want to put you in a box, there are no more checkboxes, no matter what you think you look like or what you want to present online.”

The update is expected to debut this fall.