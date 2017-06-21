James Corden sends 297 copies of ‘Philadelphia’ to Trump

James Corden is determined to raise HIV/AIDS awareness to President Donald Trump following the news that six members of Trump’s presidential advisory committee on HIV/AIDS have resigned citing that Trump does not care about the issue.

In a segment on Tuesday night’s “The Late Late Show,” Corden says in the midst of the controversy surrounding Trump’s Russia investigation, the advocacy work for HIV/AIDS had been suffering.

“Maybe Donald Trump doesn’t care because he’s never seen ‘Philadelphia,’” Corden says. “In fact, I’m almost certain that’s probably what it is.”

Corden’s team tried to send copies of the film to the White House but were rejected. Instead, they decided to send 297 copies of “Philadelphia” to the Palm Beach, Florida hotel Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s favorite hotspot to play golf.

“We hope that if Trump watches ‘Philadelphia’ he’ll understand two things,” Corden says. “One: Tom Hanks definitely deserved that Oscar. And two: we hope that he’ll realize that HIV and AIDS is something that you, or any president of the United States, or any world leader, cannot afford to ignore.”

Corden urged people to send their own copies of “Philadelphia” to Mar-a-Lago and to visit lambdalegal.com to learn more about HIV/AIDS advocacy. GLAAD has joined the efforts and asked people on social media to support Corden’s campaign.