Chris Colfer to make directorial debut with ‘The Wishing Spell’ film

“Glee” star Chris Colfer will make his film directorial debut with “The Wishing Spell” for FOX, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps company will produce the big-screen film.

“The Wishing Spell” will be an adaptation of the first book in Colfer’s fantasy children’s book series, “The Land of Stories.” The six-part series focuses on twins, who after the loss of their father, find themselves magically transported into a world where fairy tale characters are real.

The out actor will also pen the script and executive produce alongside Rob Weisbach.

“The Land of Stories” universe has expanded into novels, picture books, children’s chapter books, audiobooks and a graphic novel. “Worlds Collide,” the final book in the series, will be released July 11.